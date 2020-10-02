Asbestos scandal suspects appear in court after 'bribery incident' in cells

One of the accused in the R255m asbestos corruption case appearing at the high court in Bloemfontein on Friday may have to face additional charges related to an incident in the holding cells.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the person allegedly took money into the holding cells.

“One of the suspects, it is alleged, went into the cells with money and started buying cellphones,” said Ngwema.

“There are a number of things law enforcement agencies are investigating with regards to bribery and we may have to press further charges against one of the accused appearing here today,” he added.

Seven accused and five companies face 60 charges which include corruption, fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

TimesLIVE reported earlier that businessman Edwin Sodi and two companies involved in the “masterminding” of the allegedly corrupt asbestos audit project were paid R51m before they had even started the work.