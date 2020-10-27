From leaks to arrests: 5 responses from police on probe into Meyiwa's murder

Police minister Bheki Cele says the police have worked hard to crack Senzo Meyiwa's murder case over the past six years to ensure justice and closure for his family and loved ones.

Cele and police commissioner Khehla Sitole on Monday gave the nation an update on the investigation and announced the arrests of five suspects.

The minister said they were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Monday morning. He said police are confident that they have a watertight case against the suspects, who appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Cele said while six years is a long time to solve a case, police needed tangible evidence to solve the murder.

Meyiwa was gunned down on October 24 in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.