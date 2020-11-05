WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special visit'

Pharmacy Direct CEO Gawie Erasmus has agreed to return Covid-19 UIF funds to the department of employment and labour, after a “special visit” from the EFF.

On Wednesday, the party, led by its leader Julius Malema, visited the offices of Pharmacy Direct.

This after employees complained to the EFF's newly launched Labour Desk initiative that the CEO allegedly failed to distribute Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funds to his employees.

Speaking on SABC, after meeting with the EFF, Erasmus apologised to staff and promised to return the money.

He said the monies were not paid because, due to the government gazette, employees cannot receive more than what they earn.