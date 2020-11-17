From 'coincidental' meetings to embarrassed officials: 5 stories about Bushiri’s escape

Fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary continue to make headlines after the couple skipped the country for Malawi while facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The couple fled SA after they were granted bail, following their arrest in October in connection with an alleged R100m “investment scheme”.

In a statement, Bushiri said the decision to go back to Malawi was a “tactical withdrawal” to preserve their lives.

A warrant of arrest for the couple was issued on Monday, and they have both forfeited their R200,000 bail. They will also forfeit their residence should they not appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday

Escape with Lazarus Chakwera is 'fake news'

Over the weekend, it was alleged the couple fled the country with Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday following his two-day official visit to the county, where he held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, during a media briefing on Monday, director of communications for the Malawian government, Sean Kampondeni, refuted the claims.

He told the Weekly Brief it was not Chakwera's character to guarantee favours to anyone.

Kampondeni said rumours that Chakwera's administration and the government were somehow involved in Bushiri's escape were “fake news”.