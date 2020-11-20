COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Bruising lessons for health workers caught in global Covid-19 pandemic
November 20 2020 - 08:47
EU could pay over $10 billion for Pfizer and CureVac vaccines - source
The European Union could pay more than $10 billion to secure hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine candidates being developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and CureVac, an EU official involved in the talks told Reuters.
The bloc has agreed to pay 15.50 euros ($18.34) per dose for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, according to the official.
That would mean an overall price of up to 3.1 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for 200 million doses, rising to 4.65 billion euros if another optional 100 million doses are purchased under the deal, the official said.
The pricing information, previously undisclosed, confirms the EU is paying less per dose than the United States for an initial supply of that vaccine, as reported by Reuters last week.
-REUTERS
November 20 2020 - 07:30
South Australia says man's 'lie' caused coronavirus lockdown
South Australia's drastic six-day coronavirus lockdown was triggered by a "lie" to contact tracers from a man who tested positive and restrictions across the state are set to be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday.
The shock announcement came just two days after the state government ordered people to stay at home and shut many businesses to combat what was considered a highly contagious outbreak of coronavirus.
South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall told a media conference in Adelaide that one man at a pizza bar tied to the outbreak told contact tracers he had only bought a pizza there, when he had actually worked several shifts at the food outlet alongside another worker who tested positive.
Authorities assumed the man, who wasn't named, had caught the virus during a very short exposure, leading them to believe the strain must be highly contagious.
"Their (the man's) story didn't add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied," Marshall told reporters. "Had this person been truthful to the contact tracing teams, we would not have gone into a six-day lockdown."
"To say I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement. This selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation."
-REUTERS
November 20 2020 - 06:00
Bruising lessons for health workers caught in global Covid-19 pandemic
Health workers have dealt with multiple blows since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic which exposed major loopholes in many health systems across the globe.
Overcrowding in health facilities, long hours, lack of personal protective equipment and getting infected with Covid-19 are some of the most common issues they grappled with.
More than 7,000 health workers have succumbed to the virus, according to an analysis by Amnesty International.