40,000 informal traders to each get R1,000 Covid-19 relief: here's how to check if you qualify

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on informal traders whose businesses have been impacted by Covid-19 to apply for funding of R1,000.

The minister said the initiative is a collaboration between the department and Nedbank, and aims to empower 40,000 small businesses.

“In a total contribution of R40m, qualifying traders will receive grants of R1,000 each. The money will be used to buy stock,” Ntshavheni said on Monday.

Traders who want to benefit from the initiative are urged to register on the national small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) website for small businesses and complete the online application form. Applicants are required to have a SA ID and a valid municipal trading permit.