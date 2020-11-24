South Africa

40,000 informal traders to each get R1,000 Covid-19 relief: here's how to check if you qualify

24 November 2020 - 11:30
Informal traders who are approved for funding will receive R1,000 each.
Informal traders who are approved for funding will receive R1,000 each.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on informal traders whose businesses have been impacted by Covid-19 to apply for funding of R1,000.

The minister said the initiative is a collaboration between the department and Nedbank, and aims to empower 40,000 small businesses.

“In a total contribution of R40m, qualifying traders will receive grants of R1,000 each. The money will be used to buy stock,” Ntshavheni said on Monday.

Traders who want to benefit from the initiative are urged to register on the national small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) website for small businesses and complete the online application form. Applicants are required to have a SA ID and a valid municipal trading permit.

Small businesses must be paid within 30 days, period

It’s not big business that creates jobs; it’s the more than 2-million SMEs employing an estimated 10-million people, writes Adrian Gore
Business
2 days ago

The department has introduced initiatives to help small businesses since SA went on lockdown, including the township and rural entrepreneurship programme (Trep). 

“The focus of the Trep is to support enterprises based in townships and rural areas, and also micro and informal businesses, to restart, rebuild and improve their businesses as part of the reconstruction and recovery of the SA economy,” said the minister.

In March, the department introduced a “debt relief fund” aimed at servicing the debt of small business owners affected by the pandemic. Ntshavheni said business owners needed to prove their businesses were directly affected by the pandemic.

“Government understands SMMEs will be affected on two levels: as businesses when the economy slows down, and as suppliers of products and services during this period,” she said.

“To mitigate the impact during the expected economic slowdown, the department is finalising the SMME support intervention comprising the debt relief fund and business growth or resilience facility.”

READ MORE:

Santam to appeal ruling it must pay client for Covid-19 related business interruption losses

SA's largest short-term insurer has, as expected, said it will apply for leave to appeal a high court decision that it is liable to pay a hospitality ...
News
3 days ago

Lockdowns abroad hit earnings at home

Concerns in SA over a second wave, business warns of impact of tighter restrictions
Business
2 weeks ago

Rich nations tighten up virus relief

New plans for more assistance to businesses and consumers are taking a narrower and more tactical approach
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X