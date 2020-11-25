COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 million, death toll at 1,403,065

November 25 2020 - 07:19

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 million, death toll at 1,403,065

More than 59.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,403,065​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS