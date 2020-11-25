COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 million, death toll at 1,403,065
November 25 2020 - 07:19
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.43 million, death toll at 1,403,065
More than 59.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,403,065 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
November 25 2020 - 06:30
Traditional leaders want deputy minister sacked over ban on initiations
Tension is brewing between co-operative governance deputy minister Obed Bapela and the Congress of traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) over the traditional summer initiation season.
The situation escalated on Tuesday to the point where Contralesa called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Bapela, saying he had no regard for protocol, procedure, process and legality.
On Monday, Cogta issued a statement saying the traditional initiation practices remain officially suspended in a bid to contain Covid-19.