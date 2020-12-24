South Africa

POLL | How will you spend Christmas Day?

24 December 2020 - 07:30
With SA experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 infections, Christmas might be a little different for many.
With SA experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 infections, Christmas might be a little different for many.
Image: 123RF/facesportrait

The holiday season is in full swing and one of the biggest holidays in SA, Christmas Day, is on Friday.

While some have may have managed to travel to be with their families, others will be staying at home, due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus.

SA is now experiencing a second surge in Covid-19 infections and experts recently confirmed that SA has a new strand of the virus which is now dominant among new infections.

Health-care experts and health minister Zweli Mkhize last week revealed in a media briefing that a new strand of Covid-19 had been discovered in SA. Known as SARS-Cov2 or 501.v2, the experts warned that the strand is “unusual” and “spreads faster than the first wave of the virus”.

Mkhize warned that a surge in infections will likely continue after the festive season as more people are expected to travel between provinces during that period.

The minister had earlier said that sacrifices need to be made during the festive season and that it will not be possible to celebrate the holidays in the way we are accustomed to.

“We must now understand that the frivolities that are usually associated with the festive season must make way for the things that really matter — family and friends, caring for one another, physical and spiritual rejuvenation and preserving the spirit of ubuntu.

“We therefore all need to take action to save lives and protect everyone. We must commit to small gatherings, responsible drinking, frequent sanitising or washing of hands and surfaces, social distancing and we must never compromise on the correct and consistent wearing of masks,” he said.

2020 has also wreaked havoc on some people's traditions of visiting the beach on Christmas, with beaches in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Garden Route in the Western Cape closed on Christmas Day. Other beaches in the Western Cape and Northern Cape will remain open but with restrictions on live music.

MORE

Rules to stop coronavirus variant stoke chaos at Indian airports

Passengers flying into India's biggest airports on Wednesday complained of long waits and confusion as authorities sought to impose rules to try to ...
News
18 hours ago

Coronavirus: The board game — German sisters' invention sells out for Christmas

At a loose end during Germany's first lockdown, the four Schwaderlapp sisters decided to put their long hours indoors to good use - by inventing a ...
News
1 day ago

Here's a roundup of the latest research on the coronavirus

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa
  2. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  3. Family paid R100,000 to 'quash docket' but were conned by bogus Hawks South Africa
  4. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  5. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X