POLL | How will you spend Christmas Day?

The holiday season is in full swing and one of the biggest holidays in SA, Christmas Day, is on Friday.

While some have may have managed to travel to be with their families, others will be staying at home, due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus.

SA is now experiencing a second surge in Covid-19 infections and experts recently confirmed that SA has a new strand of the virus which is now dominant among new infections.

Health-care experts and health minister Zweli Mkhize last week revealed in a media briefing that a new strand of Covid-19 had been discovered in SA. Known as SARS-Cov2 or 501.v2, the experts warned that the strand is “unusual” and “spreads faster than the first wave of the virus”.

Mkhize warned that a surge in infections will likely continue after the festive season as more people are expected to travel between provinces during that period.

The minister had earlier said that sacrifices need to be made during the festive season and that it will not be possible to celebrate the holidays in the way we are accustomed to.