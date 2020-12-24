POLL | How will you spend Christmas Day?
The holiday season is in full swing and one of the biggest holidays in SA, Christmas Day, is on Friday.
While some have may have managed to travel to be with their families, others will be staying at home, due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus.
SA is now experiencing a second surge in Covid-19 infections and experts recently confirmed that SA has a new strand of the virus which is now dominant among new infections.
Health-care experts and health minister Zweli Mkhize last week revealed in a media briefing that a new strand of Covid-19 had been discovered in SA. Known as SARS-Cov2 or 501.v2, the experts warned that the strand is “unusual” and “spreads faster than the first wave of the virus”.
Mkhize warned that a surge in infections will likely continue after the festive season as more people are expected to travel between provinces during that period.
The minister had earlier said that sacrifices need to be made during the festive season and that it will not be possible to celebrate the holidays in the way we are accustomed to.
“We must now understand that the frivolities that are usually associated with the festive season must make way for the things that really matter — family and friends, caring for one another, physical and spiritual rejuvenation and preserving the spirit of ubuntu.
“We therefore all need to take action to save lives and protect everyone. We must commit to small gatherings, responsible drinking, frequent sanitising or washing of hands and surfaces, social distancing and we must never compromise on the correct and consistent wearing of masks,” he said.
2020 has also wreaked havoc on some people's traditions of visiting the beach on Christmas, with beaches in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Garden Route in the Western Cape closed on Christmas Day. Other beaches in the Western Cape and Northern Cape will remain open but with restrictions on live music.