Despite losing his job to Covid, this Pretoria man is rejoicing

The thoughts hit harder on his wedding day in 2010 and on important days such as Christmas, he said. “Sometimes you pretend to be strong and try to forget but certain things take you back and you don't have peace.”

He grappled with explaining to his five children what had happened to their grandfather, he said.

It will be a better Christmas Day for him this year, despite losing his job as a security guard when Covid-19 hit SA.

“Financially it won't be nice because there is not much I can do to make my children happy, but on the other hand I think am blessed to have a family. The fact that I know my father is well and can contact him any time really makes a big difference,” he said.

Talent Moyo, the head of the programme, said helping Patty was one of their most recent victories.

“According to our records, Patty opened his case with us in October 2018 for his father, with whom he had separated in 2008 because of conflict in his country. In October 2020, our colleagues at the Australian Red Cross Society managed to find Patty's father and sent us the good news which we shared with Patty and facilitated a video call for the father, son and other family,” said Moyo.

He said one of the objectives of the programme was to ensure that families maintained contact during difficult times.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that in times of conflict, natural disaster or migration, people are able to maintain or restore contact with their family members and at the same time prevent separation before it even occurs.”

The organisation has contacts and volunteers around the world. It facilitates help in different ways. These include “tracing requests”, as in the case of Patty where individuals provide as much detail of their loved ones as possible, which is then circulated and shared with volunteers in respective countries.

The programme also helps to facilitate three-minute phone calls in instances where individuals have contact numbers. This has been the most productive during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Moyo.

“This has been a very effective tool for us to facilitate contact with family members. People were anxious to know about their loved ones because Covid-19 wreaked havoc across many countries. The calls were instant and, in most instances, the individuals were vulnerable people or did not have the money to finance their own communication,” said Moyo.