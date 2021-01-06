Eskom to roll out stage 2 load-shedding at night

The first round of load-shedding for 2021 will kick in at 10pm on Wednesday.

Eskom announced it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday morning. The same would be repeated on Thursday.

“The load-shedding is necessary to recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves that have been utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier than planned shutdown of Koeberg Unit 1 and other units whose return to service has been delayed,” the power utility said in a statement.