Biovac to distribute vaccines to SA health-care workers: Treasury letter

SA pharmaceutical company Biovac Institute has been contracted by the government to import, store and distribute coronavirus vaccines for front-line health-care workers, a letter from the National Treasury shows.

Health-care experts have urged the government to share a detailed plan on vaccine rollout across the country.

In the letter written by director-general Dondo Mogajane to non-profit organisation Corruption Watch and seen by Reuters, the Treasury has given the department of health approval to deviate from normal procurement processes for the transportation, storage and distribution of the vaccines in the short term.

The National Treasury and spokespeople for the department of health did not respond to requests for comment.

Cape Town-based Biovac, part-owned by the government, has been appointed for three months to provide storage and distribution services for vaccines to immunise front-line health-care workers, the letter showed.