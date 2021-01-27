Organisation calls for lifting of ban on gatherings, says religion is communal

Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) has approached the high court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to ask that government’s indefinite ban on faith-based gatherings be lifted.

The application by the organisation is in two parts.

In the first part, the organisation asks the court — pending the second part of the application to be heard at a later date — for an order suspending the operation of the lockdown regulations prohibiting faith-based regulations.

This regulation was published on January 11.

For SA also seeks an order that faith-based gatherings are permitted to take place on terms no less favourable than those published in respect of alert level 1 on September 18 2020.

The organisation also seeks an order that religious leaders are recognised as essential workers providing essential services.

In the second part of the application, For SA wants the court to declare the regulations published on December 29 and January 11, which prohibit faith-based gatherings, were inconsistent with the constitution.