Angelo Agrizzi fraud and corruption case delayed due to poor health

The corruption and fraud case against Angelo Agrizzi and his co-accused former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been postponed to May 28.

Agrizzi could not attend the hearing at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday due to concerns about his health.

Lawyer Mannie Witz said his client was at “extremely high risk” of ill health due to the dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason he would only be able to appear after his health improved or he received a vaccine.

“He was taken back to the hospital for tests, further tests have been made. He’s dependent on oxygen. We consult via Zoom or Microsoft Teams. In regards to one appearance in the [state capture] inquiry, he will do it on a virtual basis as he can’t appear,” said Witz.

The state has requested a full medical report on his condition. His bail conditions were also amended on Tuesday - the first one being which police station he reports to. Due to a change of location, it will no longer be Douglasdale but Benoni.