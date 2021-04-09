Police brutality: Nearly 60,000 cases opened against cops in 10 years

There were 58,797 cases opened against South African police between 2010 and 2020.

More than 3,600 of these were deaths as a result of alleged police action between 2011 and 2020 and 2,155 were of those who died in police custody in the same period.

The annual reports of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reveal that the rest of the cases include complaints relating to the discharge of an official firearm by police officers, alleged rape by the cops, alleged rape of a suspect in police custody, alleged torture or assault, and corruption.

Ipid, however, does not have the data of convictions involving these cases.

In the last couple of weeks police brutality has been in the spotlight in SA after the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander and father of three who was killed allegedly by police who had fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students.