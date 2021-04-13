COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air
April 13 2021 - 07:45
Planes, sleds bring vaccines to Alaska natives
Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting Covid-19 vaccines into the arms of its residents, and its indigenous population has played a major role in that achievement.
April 13 2021 - 06:30
Regeneron is pursuing US approval for its Covid-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment.
April 13 2021 - 06:00
Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow
Universities are forced to change tack as Covid-19 infections surge among students and staff
April 13 2021 - 06:00
No hot air: nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air
Relax when outdoors, say experts, with Irish analysis revealing that only one in 1,000 infections is acquired outside
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16 042 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 656 new cases, which represents a 4.1% positivity rate. A further 34 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 356 to date. Read more here https://t.co/lU8Z6vD6Yd pic.twitter.com/Irk1r2ho7E— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 12, 2021