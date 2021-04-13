South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air

13 April 2021 - 06:18 By TimesLIVE
A teacher teaches a class to students (not pictured) of the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, as part of a project known as 'Aire Limpio' (Fresh Air) at the Playa de los Nietos (The Grandchildren's Beach), which aims to use better air quality for children during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, near Cartagena, southern Spain April 8, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce / File photo

April 13 2021 - 07:45

Planes, sleds bring vaccines to Alaska natives

Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting Covid-19 vaccines into the arms of its residents, and its indigenous population has played a major role in that achievement.

April 13 2021 - 06:30

Regeneron is pursuing US approval for its Covid-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment.

April 13 2021 - 06:00

Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow

Universities are forced to change tack as Covid-19 infections surge among students and staff

April 13 2021 - 06:00

No hot air: nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air

Relax when outdoors, say experts, with Irish analysis revealing that only one in 1,000 infections is acquired outside

