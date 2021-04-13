COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air

A teacher teaches a class to students (not pictured) of the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, as part of a project known as 'Aire Limpio' (Fresh Air) at the Playa de los Nietos (The Grandchildren's Beach), which aims to use better air quality for children during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, near Cartagena, southern Spain April 8, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce / File photo