Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy

Twelve medical military members accused of “disobeying local command” or “acting to the prejudice of military discipline” when they refused to deploy to the Eastern Cape on a Covid-19 mission have been exonerated.

They were part of a group of 75 doctors, nurses, specialists and other medical practitioners called up on July 3 2020 to deploy to the province that Sunday as part of Operation Notlela.

They would be gone for eight weeks.

Operation Notlela was the SA National Defence Force reaction to the coronavirus pandemic which saw soldiers, medics, sappers (pioneer or combat engineers) and other military members patrolling streets, screening and testing patients and providing potable water and logistical support, according to DefenceWeb.