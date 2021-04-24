Survived Covid-19? This is why you are not off the hook for illness and death

It recommended respiratory, cardiac and musculoskeletal rehabilitation in dedicated outpatient clinics, and said data on long Covid patients should be formally collected “given the considerable socioeconomic impact this condition may have”.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, who looked at more than 87,000 Covid-19 survivors, said long Covid was likely to place a “massive burden” on the world's population in coming years.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that long Covid-19 — the long-term health consequences of Covid-19 — is America's next big health crisis,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, senior author of a paper about the team's findings published on Thursday in Nature.

“Given that the burden of long Covid-19 is substantial, the lingering effects of this disease will reverberate for many years and even decades. Physicians must be vigilant in evaluating people who have had Covid-19. These patients will need integrated, multidisciplinary care.”

Investigators found that after surviving the initial infection, Covid-19 patients had an almost 60% increased risk of death over the following six months compared with the general population.

“These later deaths due to long-term complications of the infection are not necessarily recorded as deaths due to Covid-19,” said Al-Aly.

“As far as total pandemic death toll, these numbers suggest that the deaths we're counting due to the immediate viral infection are only the tip of the iceberg.”

SA has recorded just over 54,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19, but the latest Medical Research Council estimate of “excess deaths” — those in excess of predicted numbers based on historical statistics — are almost three times higher.