COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's death toll surpasses 200,000
April 28 2021 - 9:09
Pakistan sees record Covid-19 deaths as officials consider stricter lockdowns
Pakistan recorded more than 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, as the government said it was considering stricter lockdowns.
A total of 201 new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the virus to 17,530, according to the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees the government's pandemic response. The previous highest daily death count was 157 recorded on April 23.
A total of 5,292 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 810,231 in the country of more than 220 million people.
April 28 2021 - 8:20
English data shows vaccines cut household Covid-19 transmission by up to a half
Covid-19 vaccines deployed in England can cut transmission of the coronavirus by up to a half, data from Public Health England showed on Wednesday, in addition to the protection the shots offer against symptomatic infection.
Research showed that people who became infected with the coronavirus three weeks after receiving one dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine were between 38% to 49% less likely to pass it on to household contacts compared to those who were unvaccinated.
The shots also stop a vaccinated person developing infection to start with, reducing the risk by around 60% to 65% from four weeks after one dose of either vaccine.
Reuters
April 28 2021 - 8:14
South Korea to lift mandatory quarantine for residents fully vaccinated
South Korea said on Wednesday it will offer some exemptions to mandatory quarantine measures for people who have been fully inoculated against Covid-19, in an effort to encourage more vaccinations.
South Korea has so far vaccinated 4% of its 52 million strong population, but has set an ambitious target of giving shots to 70% of its people by September and reaching herd immunity by November.
From May 5, residents who have had both coronavirus vaccine shots will not have to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have been in contact with a confirmed patient or have returned from overseas travel, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.
The exemption will only apply for those with a negative Covid-19 test and who show no related symptoms.
Reuters
April 28 2021 - 7:46
Botswana president in self-quarantine, will miss Sadc meeting on Mozambique attacks
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi will miss a southern African regional meeting he was due to chair on Thursday to discuss recent attacks on Mozambique after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, prompting him to self-quarantine, his office said on Tuesday.
Botswana, SA, Zimbabwe and Mozambique will be attending a summit of a division of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) where they will receive a report on how they can help Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province after Islamic State-linked attacks there.
April 28 2021 - 7:31
India's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 200,000 after record case surge
India's Covid-19 death toll surged past 200,000 on Wednesday as shortages of oxygen, medical supplies and hospital staff compounded a record number of new cases of the virus.
India's second wave of Covid-19 infections has seen at least 300,000 people a day test positive for the past week, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums and driving an increasingly urgent international response.
In the past 24 hours, 360,960 new cases were recorded, the largest single-day total in the world, taking India's total to nearly 18 million. A further 3,293 deaths, the deadliest day so far, took the death toll to 201,187.