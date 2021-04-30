Years after eradication deadline, 25 Gauteng schools still contain asbestos

The DA has criticised the Gauteng education department for appearing to move at a snail’s pace to eradicate asbestos structures in schools around the province.

If the asbestos structures become dilapidated, fibres are released into the air and, if inhaled, can cause deadly respiratory diseases such as asbestosis, mesothelioma and cancer.

However, the education department said while there were delays in plans to overhaul asbestos-covered schools, they had solid plans and a budget of about R500m or the job.

“Our commitment to eradicate asbestos remains unshakeable. However, we must also forever condemn the apartheid government for using the lethal asbestos to build schools in our communities,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Thus far, the department has set aside more than R473m to eliminate the remaining asbestos schools while awaiting more funds from the private market.”