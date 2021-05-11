COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Covid-19 variants in the mix, an imminent third wave, how will SA survive this?
May 11 2021 - 08:45
Argentina confirms first cases of Covid-19 variants from India, South Africa
Argentina's Health Ministry on Monday confirmed its first cases of the more contagious Covid-19 variants discovered in India and South Africa in three travelers returning to the South American country from Europe.
The Indian variant of the coronavirus was detected in two minors who returned from Paris, while the South African variant was found in a 58-year-old passenger returning from Spain, the ministry said in a statement.
The three passengers arrived at Buenos Aires' international airport on April 24 and were quarantined in a hotel.
May 11 2021 - 08:44
Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will present Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-pandemic agenda on Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year.
The grand 'State Opening of Parliament', a heavily choreographed and costumed ceremony led by the 95-year-old monarch, will this year involve face masks, social distancing, and fewer guests.
The speech will set out Johnson's policymaking priorities as he plans Britain's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and seeks to fulfil the promises he made to voters in 2019 on creating new opportunities for left-behind regions and communities.
May 11 2021 - 07:00
New Covid-19 variants in the mix, an imminent third wave, how will SA survive this?
The detection of two new variants to our shores has shaken the foundation of the latest modelling on Covid-19 in SA.
Top scientists take part in modelling Covid-19 so that the rest of us can get a sense of what to expect when, and the government can respond accordingly, but even at its best modelling is beset with so many variables that the data are never definitive.
In the case of the latest “third wave” estimates, released by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium last week, it was emphasised that none of the five scenarios they generated included the presence of a new variant.