COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines aren't being distributed equitably, putting vulnerable & healthcare workers at risk: Ghebreyesus
14 May 2021 - 07:00
#COVID19 can only be defeated if we cooperate.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 13, 2021
Vaccines aren't being distributed equitably. Vaccination hasn't begun in many developing countries. #HealthWorkers & vulnerable people remain at risk in those places.
Together, to save lives & livelihoods everywhere. #VaccinEquity pic.twitter.com/RctnwCkPpR