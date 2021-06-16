How a young advocate is protecting families with a legal sword and a sharp mind

Advocate Tarisai Mchuchu is protecting the next generation while doing everything in her power to make women safe.

She could be earning thousands of rand an hour, but instead she is the executive director of Mosaic, a Cape Town organisation against gender-based violence (GBV) . It is an organisation which gets results.

For example, the Safe programme which she designed under Mosaic works by getting police, magistrates and community members to respond together with urgency and consistency to strengthen protection orders when women in danger seek help. Protection orders have repeatedly failed to stop violent partners killing women in SA.