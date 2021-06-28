EXPLAINED | 11 reasons why you can leave or enter Gauteng under lockdown level 4
The department of co-operative governance has provided clarity on the restrictions to travel in and out of Gauteng, after president Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of an adjusted level 4 lockdown on Sunday.
Ramaphosa said Gauteng now accounts for more than 60% of new Covid-19 cases in the country, and would be subject to several restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus in the province.
“Because of the burden of infections in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods.
“If you are not in your place of residence, you will be allowed to return home to or from Gauteng,” he said
The regulations were also detailed in the government gazette on Sunday, clarifying what is allowed while travelling to and from the province.
Here is what the gazette says:
YOU CAN TRAVEL TO OR FROM THE PROVINCE UNDER LEVEL 4 IF:
IT'S FOR WORK AND YOU HAVE A PERMIT
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for persons doing so in the course of carrying our work responsibilities or performing any services permitted under Adjusted Alert Level 4, provided that such person is in possession of a permit issued by the employer which corresponds with Form 7 of Annexure A,” the regulations say.
TO ATTEND A FUNERAL, IF YOU HAVE PERMISSION FROM A MAGISTRATE OR POLICE
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for attendance of a funeral in or out of Gauteng; provided that the person wishing to travel to or from Gauteng must obtain a permit which corresponds substantially with Form 4 of Annexure A, from his or her nearest magistrate's office or police station to travel to the funeral and back.
YOU ARE PASSING THROUGH THE PROVINCE
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for persons transiting through Gauteng.”
YOU ARE TRANSPORTING A DEAD BODY
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for the transportation of mortal remains.”
YOU ARE HEADING TO SCHOOL, WHEN SCHOOLS ARE OPEN
Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for learners who have to commute to and from school or higher education institutions on a daily basis during periods when those institutions are permitted to operate.
YOU ARE MOVING HOUSE
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for travelling for purposes of moving to a new place of residence.”
YOU ARE LOOKING AFTER A FAMILY MEMBER
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for purposes of caring for an immediate family member; provided that such a person is in possession of an affidavit which corresponds with Form 6 of Annexure A.”
YOU ARE AN MP
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for travelling for purposes of overseeing responsibilities by members of parliament.”
YOU ARE GETTING MEDICAL TREATMENT
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for purposes of obtaining medical treatment.”
YOU ARE RETURNING FROM QUARANTINE
“Travel to and from Gauteng is permitted for purposes of returning to their place of residence from a quarantine or isolation facility.”
YOU ARE RETURNING HOME — BUT ONLY ONCE
“Any person who was not at their place of residence or work before the lockdown period and who could not travel between other provinces to or from Gauteng with the coming into operation of these regulations will be permitted, on a one-off basis, to return to their place of residence or work. Whereafter, the prohibition on travel to or from Gauteng will continue to apply.”
YOU CAN'T TRAVEL TO OR FROM THE PROVINCE IF:
IT IS FOR LEISURE
“Interprovincial travel for leisure to and from Gauteng is prohibited”