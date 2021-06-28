EXPLAINED | 11 reasons why you can leave or enter Gauteng under lockdown level 4

The department of co-operative governance has provided clarity on the restrictions to travel in and out of Gauteng, after president Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of an adjusted level 4 lockdown on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said Gauteng now accounts for more than 60% of new Covid-19 cases in the country, and would be subject to several restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus in the province.

“Because of the burden of infections in Gauteng, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes will be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods.