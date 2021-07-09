COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant
July 09 2021 - 06:20
Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from Sydney called off - NZ minister
Flights carrying New Zealanders returning home from Australia's New South Wales region that were scheduled to start on Saturday have been called off after the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney worsened, a New Zealand minister said."
Clearly there is an escalating risk in New South Wales," New Zealand's Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference on Friday. New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.
Australian authorities pleaded on Friday with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control the Covid-19 outbreak, with the city reporting its the biggest rise in local cases for the year.
Reuters
July 09 2021 - 06:15
Caseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant
Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts.
As countries like Britain, Germany and France prepare to remove most remaining restrictions after devastating outbreaks, governments in Southeast Asia have been tightening measures, hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in arresting dramatic spikes after cases started rising in May.
Indonesia, the region's hardest hit and most populous country, recorded 38,391 cases on Thursday, six times the number a month earlier, in a week when it's daily death toll as much as doubled from the start of July.
Hospitals on the most populous island Java are being pushed to the limit, oxygen supplies are low, and four of five designated Covid-19 burial grounds in the capital Jakarta are close to full.
Record deaths were reported on Thursday in Malaysia, and in Thailand, where authorities proposed internal travel curbs as the Delta variant wreaking havoc in Indonesia spread quickly in and around Bangkok.
A new terminal at the Thai capital's airport is being turned into a 5,000-bed field hospital.
Neighbouring Myanmar saw more than 4,000 new cases for the first time on Thursday and one of its deadliest days, while Cambodia has seen its highest number of cases and deaths in the past nine days.
Health experts say a low level of testing in the region's most populous countries Indonesia and the Philippines is also likely disguising the full extent of outbreaks, while Myanmar has seen a collapse in testing since February's military coup.
Reuters
July 09 2021 - 06:10
Wall Street spooked by spreading Delta variant
Wall Street lost ground, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq pulling back from record closing highs in a broad sell-off driven by uncertainties surrounding the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.
July 09 2021 - 06:05
India reports 43,393 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India on Friday reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 458,727.
Reuters
July 09 2021 - 06:00
All harm, no benefit: the only result of school closures is 750,000 dropouts
Experts say Covid-19 had no impact, yet a year of learning has been lost and the dropout rate is at a 20-year high
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 75, 276 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 22, 910 new cases, which represents a 30.4% positivity rate. A further 460 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,499 to date. Read more: https://t.co/seZHVvBKUU pic.twitter.com/9Typ13f4qj— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 8, 2021