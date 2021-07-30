eThekwini municipality slams 'racist' comments at march against Phoenix killings

The eThekwini municipality on Friday denounced “racist remarks” that were made at the City Hall by a group protesting against the recent killings in Phoenix.

“One of the many racial utterances made by the disgruntled group are related to the recent killings in Phoenix. eThekwini subscribes to the provisions of the Freedom Charter, which stipulates, among other things, that 'South Africa belongs to all who live in it'.

“The city understands frustrations that are a result of the recent unrest. It acknowledges that these unfortunate incidents have to a certain extent reversed the gains of social cohesion programmes carried out by the city with other spheres of government,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He was referring to remarks made outside City Hall on Thursday when a coalition of civic groups under the banner #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims marched against the killings in Phoenix, north of Durban, during the unrest two weeks ago.

A video circulating on social media shows the convener of the march, Jackie Shandu, shouting, “One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet,” to the gathering, who repeat the remarks.

“The city distances itself from any individuals or groups that are hell bent on polarising society and that seek to use violence to resolve issues. All issues raised by marchers will receive attention from the city leadership,” said Mayisela.