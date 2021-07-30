South Africa

eThekwini municipality slams 'racist' comments at march against Phoenix killings

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 July 2021 - 13:21
A video on social media shows the convener of the march Jackie Shandu shouting, 'One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet,' to the gathering, who repeat the remarks.
A video on social media shows the convener of the march Jackie Shandu shouting, 'One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet,' to the gathering, who repeat the remarks.
Image: Supplied

The eThekwini municipality on Friday denounced “racist remarks” that were made at the City Hall by a group protesting against the recent killings in Phoenix.

“One of the many racial utterances made by the disgruntled group are related to the recent killings in Phoenix. eThekwini subscribes to the provisions of the Freedom Charter, which stipulates, among other things, that 'South Africa belongs to all who live in it'.

“The city understands frustrations that are a result of the recent unrest. It acknowledges that these unfortunate incidents have to a certain extent reversed the gains of social cohesion programmes carried out by the city with other spheres of government,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He was referring to remarks made outside City Hall on Thursday when a coalition of civic groups under the banner #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims marched against the killings in Phoenix, north of Durban, during the unrest two weeks ago.

A video circulating on social media shows the convener of the march, Jackie Shandu, shouting, “One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet,” to the gathering, who repeat the remarks.

“The city distances itself from any individuals or groups that are hell bent on polarising society and that seek to use violence to resolve issues. All issues raised by marchers will receive attention from the city leadership,” said Mayisela.

Identities of accused in Phoenix murders revealed in court

Seven others face charges ranging from malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition to attempted murder
News
1 hour ago

Shandu told TimesLIVE that the comments needed to be “interpreted within the context of the pain, trauma and anger.

“I know there were some statements that one would say are not necessary or helpful in terms of healing. These are very deep wounds. We will deal with that as and when the time is right. SA needs to understand and acknowledge the hurt and pain we are feeling. We have not killed anybody.

“A huge priority should be in terms of real solidarity with people who were massacred. People are more interested in the wrong remarks when the priority should be with the massacre. We can deal with what was said in a moment of heated anger and pain ...

“Certain remarks were uncalled for. We are happy to deal with that, but we are saying let's deal with it but not in isolation. We must deal with it in context.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

All my hopes were on him, says mom of son killed in KZN unrest

Mother is one of many families grieving after the civil unrest that plunged KZN into chaos
News
1 day ago

Phoenix murders: 'Innocent people were killed for no good reason'

In 2004 Delani Khumalo played an Indian man in a theatre production to celebrate 10 years of democracy in SA.
News
5 days ago

Riots and looting: Top team of detectives to probe unsolved killings

The stench of charred flesh was overpowering in the small room at the Phoenix medico-legal mortuary, where about 40 unidentified bodies lay on the ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Planning to apply for the R350 grant? Here's 6 things you need to know before ... South Africa
  2. Eligible for the R350 grant? You have to reapply from scratch South Africa
  3. ‘It didn’t travel sofa’ — Mzansi reacts as R68k couch is found close to store ... South Africa
  4. Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15 South Africa
  5. Pricks and prayers: half of SA chooses faith over jabs, says survey News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail