Death toll in Eastern Cape bus crash rises to 30

The death toll in the horrific bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday has risen to 30.

This comes after two previously unidentified bodies were found by forensic pathologists during postmortems.

Initially it was reported that three children, 20 women and five men, including the driver, were killed in the accident.

“Upon opening the bags they realised there was more than one body, a common mistake which they said happens when they are clearing a scene. It is regrettable and something the province doesn’t want to see again,” said Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

The bus was transporting 52 passengers, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).