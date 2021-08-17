South Africa

Death toll in Eastern Cape bus crash rises to 30

17 August 2021 - 17:19
The luxury bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
The luxury bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
Image: RTMC

The death toll in the horrific bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday has risen to 30.

This comes after two previously unidentified bodies were found by forensic pathologists during postmortems.

Initially it was reported that three children, 20 women and five men, including the driver,  were killed in the accident.

“Upon opening the bags they realised there was more than one body, a common mistake which they said happens when they are clearing a scene. It is regrettable and something the province doesn’t want to see again,” said Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

The bus was transporting 52 passengers, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Three children among 28 killed in bus crash in Eastern Cape

Three children, 20 women and five men including the driver were killed after a horror bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on ...
News
11 hours ago

Six people were seriously injured and transported to Frere Hospital. The co-driver was among those who escaped injury.

The driver allegedly lost control of the luxury bus which overturned after crashing through guard rails. The accident took place at Kei Cuttings, a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

The mountain pass is notorious for accidents. There are 31 bends, corners and curves compressed into its 11.8km length, according to the Mountain Passes SA website.

The RTMC has sent a team of road crash reconstruction experts to the scene.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Accident involving SANDF truck leaves one dead, two injured

An accident involving a defence force truck left one person dead and two soldiers injured on the N3 near Harrismith in the Free State on Tuesday ...
News
2 hours ago

Two high school pupils killed after bus overturns in Eastern Cape

Nine people were in a bus when it overturned on Friday, killing two school pupils at Mantlaneni location in Ntabankulu.
News
4 days ago

Third body retrieved from Vaal Dam after vehicle crashed through barrier

The police have retrieved a third body from the Vaal Dam in the Free State after a car crash.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  4. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  5. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...