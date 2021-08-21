Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends

“It was while they were travelling along the N3 that the collision occurred,” said Mogwera, who referred to evidence given at Sithole's trial by Bongani Zuma, the only other survivor of the crash.

“Mr Zuma testified that [Sithole] was driving at an excessive speed, following a certain motor vehicle in the left lane. As [Sithole] got very close to that vehicle, instead of slowing down he decided to change lanes and in the process of doing so he lost control of the vehicle.

“It then hit the silver barrier on the extreme right side of the road and it capsized. The damages to the vehicle were quite extensive, it was a complete wreck. The other three friends who were passengers in the vehicle lost their lives as a result of the collision.”

Sithole, who broke his legs in the crash, told the trial court Chetty gave him permission to use the car, denied he had been drinking or speeding and claimed another vehicle caused the crash.

“This version was rejected by the trial court as being not reasonably possibly true, and rightly so,” said Mogwera.

“The serious consequences which resulted from this incident cannot be overstressed. The evidence ... reveals that Sithole was in a position of trust, which he abused when he used the vehicle of his employer without his knowledge and permission.

“He then drove the vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol on a public road which is notoriously busy. He drove at an excessive speed while having passengers in the vehicle.

“These were all young men who still had many years ahead of them. Undoubtedly their families must have been devastated by this incident.”