'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ANC with its money woes

If these poll results are anything to go by, those who do not “benefit” from the ANC will not be making a donation to the party's crowdfunding efforts.

The ANC recently launched a crowdfunding initiative to raise funds for the party.

Its money woes have led to it failing to pay employees their salaries on time for three consecutive months.

The party said the crowdfunding was aimed at mobilising members and supporters to participate in funding ANC programmes and activities.

“The ANC crowdfunding came into effect on 12 August, 2021, to encourage ANC members and supporters to make a contribution into a centralised and single account. We are hopeful that the plan will generate interest in the sustenance of the organisation,” said the party.

It said it would abide by the Political Party Fund Act, which requires a declaration of all donations of R100,000 and above, adding that it would declare the donations to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

However, 83% of those who took part in a poll by TimesLIVE on Tuesday said the ANC must get help from those who benefit from it, while 10% said ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa should be the one to pay the salaries since he is a millionaire.

Eight percent said they were willing to lend a helping hand.