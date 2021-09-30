South Africa

POLL | How will you remember Zweli Mkhize’s tenure as health minister?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 September 2021 - 13:00
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize was implicated in the SIU report. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Zweli Mkhize's legacy as health minister was up for debate on social media this week after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report implicated him in a dodgy communications tender. 

The report, released by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, found evidence that Mkhize had a conflict of interest, as “his friends or associates under the guise of Digital Vibes were unlawfully and irregularly appointed” by the department to oversee media campaigns for the NHI system and Covid-19 communications.

It found that Mkhize’s family members, including his son, Dedani Mkhize, his former associates and family members of such former associates, benefited unduly from the tender.

It said Mkhize “failed to declare any such actual or potential conflicts of interest to the presidency”, and it was recommended that Ramaphosa take executive action against the former minister.

“At best this conduct on the part of the minister was improper, and at worst the conduct of the minister was unlawful.”

The minister has distanced himself from any wrongdoing and said those implicated were not his friends.

However, Ramaphosa told the media South Africans need to be “considerate” of the fact Mkhize “has served the nation well”.

“Much as we want to be gung-ho and send people to the gallows, we do need to recognise some of the things they have done. Minister Mkhize has served the nation well. We were able to navigate our way around the pandemic because of his experience and having served also in other positions,” said Ramaphosa.

He claimed Mkhize did the honourable thing by resigning from his position as health minister. 

