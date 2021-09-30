POLL | How will you remember Zweli Mkhize’s tenure as health minister?

Zweli Mkhize's legacy as health minister was up for debate on social media this week after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report implicated him in a dodgy communications tender.

The report, released by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, found evidence that Mkhize had a conflict of interest, as “his friends or associates under the guise of Digital Vibes were unlawfully and irregularly appointed” by the department to oversee media campaigns for the NHI system and Covid-19 communications.

It found that Mkhize’s family members, including his son, Dedani Mkhize, his former associates and family members of such former associates, benefited unduly from the tender.

It said Mkhize “failed to declare any such actual or potential conflicts of interest to the presidency”, and it was recommended that Ramaphosa take executive action against the former minister.

“At best this conduct on the part of the minister was improper, and at worst the conduct of the minister was unlawful.”