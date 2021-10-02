Suggested use of dogs on #FeesMustFall protesters caused divisions among CPUT top staff, labour dispute reveals

A labour dispute between the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and one of its erstwhile top employees has aired the institution’s dirty linen.

The protracted labour court battle between CPUT and its former executive director in the office of the vice-chancellor, Octavia Mkhabela, has revealed how the institution’s top echelons disagreed about the security strategy to quell the #FeesMustFall unrest in 2016.

One of the issues that got Mkhabela hot under the collar was a suggestion by deputy-vice chancellor: knowledge information technologies services Prof Louie Fourie that dogs be used to stop the unrest. Mkhabela then fired a series of questions including “how could we in 2016 be talking of the security strategies of 1976?”