South Africa

Reward for man linked to woman's fiery death in Cape domestic dispute

11 October 2021 - 17:25
Lwazi Sibindana is being sought by the police for questioning in connection with the murder of community safety department employee Jacqueline Mpontsana.
Image: Supplied

The Western Cape department of community safety has offered a R5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Lwazi Sibindana, who is wanted in connection with a domestic violence case in which a department employee was set on fire and killed.

The community safety department released a picture of Sibindana on Monday, asking for the public’s assistance in the police investigation into the death of Jacqueline Mpontsana.

Fondly known by her colleagues as Jacque, Mpontsana was set alight in a domestic violence dispute on Sunday September 19.

The statement said she was taken to hospital and family, friends and colleagues had hoped that she would recover from her severe injuries. “Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries,” said the statement.

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz said Mpontsana’s disturbing death was taking a toll on the department.

“Our department is reeling from the loss of our dear colleague, Jacque Mpontsana. I would like to appeal to our community members to please come forward if you have any information,” he said.

Community safety head of department Yashina Pillay said it was hoped the reward would help the police find Sibindana so they could get answers about what happened.

“It is my hope that by offering a reward someone will come forward with the required information on Lwazi’s whereabouts so that he can assist the police with their investigation, which will ultimately lead to the arrest of the person responsible for this heinous act,” she said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sibindana is asked to contact investigating officer Sgt Mangaliso at Gugulethu SAPS on 072-155-0100 or 021-684-2323.

TimesLIVE

