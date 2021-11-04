South Africa

Confirmed: Naked destruction of property will get you arrested

Police trace Capitec nude protester

04 November 2021 - 14:37
The naked woman who trashed a Cape Town Capitec Bank branch on Tuesday has been arrested.
The naked woman who trashed a Cape Town Capitec Bank branch on Tuesday has been arrested.
Image: Screengrab

The woman who trashed a bank in the buff has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk said the woman, aged 41, was arrested on Thursday and will appear in the Strand magistrate's court once charged. 

He said a malicious damage to property case was opened for investigation at Strand SAPS.

Capitec is offering its traumatised Cape Town staff counselling after the incident.

In a statement, the bank said the woman had a savings account with the bank but not a line of credit. This after the speculation on social media about why the woman did what she did.

Capitec Bank as puzzled as you are over naked lady, seen in other shops too

Irate naked woman behaved in a similar manner in adjacent shops, says banking group.
News
55 minutes ago

“We have extended counselling to all affected employees.” 

A viral video shows the woman, wearing only a pair of shoes, rushing to a bank consultant’s desk on Tuesday and throwing the electronic equipment on the floor as the male consultant sneaks past her to safety. She is then seen in fleeting images (as the person recording her is also running to safety) trashing other equipment from nearby desks. 

In 30 seconds, the woman is able to clear the area of customers while shouting.

The clearly distressed woman can only be heard asking, “Where is the money?”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Financially stressed South Africans wish they'd saved before pandemic: survey

A recent survey of 1,200 South Africans shows financial and pandemic-related worries are taking a severe toll on their mental health.
News
1 week ago

SA nudist bares all to address the stigma around naturism

Once torn between traditions and longing, Vogani Nkuna overcame his guilt and found freedom, peace and happiness in naturism
Lifestyle
5 months ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Payment holidays turn into nightmares for lockdown debtors

A lack of disclosure from Sanlam saw a Verulam lady agree to a sixth-month payment holiday which cost her R61,600
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

WENDY KNOWLER | What’s with the ghosting? When companies just ignore your complaints

Some firms claim to treat their customers right, but you’ll often find posts begging them to respond to queries
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  4. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  5. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021