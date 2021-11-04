Confirmed: Naked destruction of property will get you arrested

The woman who trashed a bank in the buff has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk said the woman, aged 41, was arrested on Thursday and will appear in the Strand magistrate's court once charged.

He said a malicious damage to property case was opened for investigation at Strand SAPS.

Capitec is offering its traumatised Cape Town staff counselling after the incident.

In a statement, the bank said the woman had a savings account with the bank but not a line of credit. This after the speculation on social media about why the woman did what she did.