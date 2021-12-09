South Africa

'We're making progress': Treasury on IMF's assessment of SA's economic challenges

09 December 2021 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
The Treasury says there has been some progress in implementing structural reforms to support economic growth. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

The National Treasury says the IMF's report on key risks to SA's economic framework is largely aligned with the  government’s programme to stimulate growth.

In the 2021 medium-term budget policy statement, the Treasury said the government underscored its commitment to fiscal sustainability, enabling long-term growth through narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt.

There has been some progress in implementing structural reforms to support economic growth, it noted. Key actions and announcements include:

  • the restructuring of Eskom;
  • raising the licensing threshold for embedded electricity generation;
  • preparatory work on the establishment of a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency; and
  • accelerating investment of 62 priority infrastructure projects.

“Government continues to work towards moving SA forward and realising strong, sustainable, balanced, inclusive and green growth that will improve the lives of all South Africans,” said the Treasury.

TimesLIVE

