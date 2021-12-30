POLL | Should the government scrap the midnight curfew on New Year's Eve?

It remains to be seen whether the government will heed the call by South Africans and politicians for the curfew to be relaxed on New Year's Eve.

Under alert level 1 lockdown the curfew is from midnight to 4am. Gatherings are limited to no more than 750 people indoors and no more than 2,000 people are allowed to gather outdoors.

Last week, scores of social media users took to Twitter to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease the restrictions and allow churchgoers to attend special overnight prayer services.

DA leader John Steenhuisen called for the curfew to be lifted before the end of the year.