Funding, remote learning among challenges faced by higher education for two years: Blade Nzimande

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande says the sector has faced unprecedented challenges in the past two years, including adapting to Covid-19 restrictions and new ways of teaching, learning and providing student funding.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 saw institutions of higher learning migrate to online teaching and learning to adhere to non-pharmaceutical safety measures that include social distancing.

Nzimande was briefing the media this week about the sector’s state of readiness for the 2022 academic year.

He said more students were able to access learning resources such as Wi-Fi from institutions in 2021.

He attributed this to the partial easing of some restrictions and availability of vaccines.

He predicted 2022 will be less disruptive than the previous two years.