Funding, remote learning among challenges faced by higher education for two years: Blade Nzimande
Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande says the sector has faced unprecedented challenges in the past two years, including adapting to Covid-19 restrictions and new ways of teaching, learning and providing student funding.
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 saw institutions of higher learning migrate to online teaching and learning to adhere to non-pharmaceutical safety measures that include social distancing.
Nzimande was briefing the media this week about the sector’s state of readiness for the 2022 academic year.
He said more students were able to access learning resources such as Wi-Fi from institutions in 2021.
He attributed this to the partial easing of some restrictions and availability of vaccines.
He predicted 2022 will be less disruptive than the previous two years.
“2022 is promising to be an academic year less disrupted by lockdown periods and restricted access to classes if no new infection waves or variants surge. To the extent lockdown restrictions are eased, more and more contact learning and teaching is possible,” said Nzimande.
The minister said the higher education sector was resilient in the face of challenges and was able to provide most students with laptops and data to enable them to attend virtual classes.
He said the number of students who deregistered in universities remained low.
“For undergraduate students, the percentage of dropouts was 2% and for postgraduates it is at 3%. As a sector, we have ensured we have supported students who needed electronic devices such as laptops.
“Most (73%) students who required laptops have been supported to obtain one, with National Student Funding Aid Scheme students at an average of 87%,” said the minister.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.