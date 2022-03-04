South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media on RAF’s financial position

04 March 2022 - 10:12

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, the CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and non-executive members of the RAF board are on Friday providing an update on the RAF’s financial position and interventions made to stabilise the entity.

The RAF will provide feedback on the progress made since the implementation of its turnaround strategy and new operating model.

READ MORE:

Court dismisses Road Accident Fund's bid to block release of audit report

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by the RAF to prevent the auditor-general publishing its disclaimer of opinion and audit ...
News
1 week ago

The RAF is little more than a crash site

The Road Accident Fund is beset by long-standing money problems and appears more likely to help lawyers than indigent accident victims.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general

A court fight between the RAF and auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has highlighted that the fund has liabilities amounting to more than R300bn on its ...
News
1 week ago

Brain-damaged teen at the centre of family fight over RAF cash

Girl, 16, lives in an Atteridgeville shack with an aunt while her father buys cars and a house with some of the R5.7m paid out for her rehabilitation
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...