WATCH LIVE | Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media on RAF’s financial position
04 March 2022 - 10:12
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula, the CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and non-executive members of the RAF board are on Friday providing an update on the RAF’s financial position and interventions made to stabilise the entity.
The RAF will provide feedback on the progress made since the implementation of its turnaround strategy and new operating model.
