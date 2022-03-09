COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 1 436 new cases in past 24 hours
March 09 2022 - 08:00
The death rate is low and the recovery rate is up so is why should I still get vaccinated?
While the death rate may be low and the recovery rate from Covid-19 high, experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help prevent death and severe illness from the coronavirus.
The national health department reported 1,436 new cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday.
“The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 3,569,441 with a recovery rate of 96.8%,” it said.
March 09 2022 - 06:30
Brazil registers 68,893 new cases of coronavirus, 488 deaths -health ministry
Brazil has had 68,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 488 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The South American country has now registered 29,138,362 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 652,829, according to ministry data.
Reuters
March 09 2022 - 06:20
S.Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily Covid-19 cases
South Korea reported a new record daily high 342,446 Covid-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.
The country also reported an additional 158 deaths from the virus, KDCA said.
Reuters
March 09 2022 - 06:10
Mexico reports 8,939 new Covid cases, 265 more deaths
Mexico reported 265 more fatalities from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 320,166, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 8,939 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,575,608.
Reuters
March 09 2022 - 06:00
Hong Kong leader urges suitable timing for mass testing effort
Compulsory mass testing for coronavirus would be useful but needs to be done at a suitable time, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday, following anxiety among the 7.4 million residents of the financial hub bracing for a citywide lockdown.
Reuters
