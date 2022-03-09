COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 1 436 new cases in past 24 hours

March 09 2022 - 08:00

The death rate is low and the recovery rate is up so is why should I still get vaccinated?

While the death rate may be low and the recovery rate from Covid-19 high, experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help prevent death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

The national health department reported 1,436 new cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday.

“The cumulative number of recoveries stands at 3,569,441 with a recovery rate of 96.8%,” it said.