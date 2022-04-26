×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

26 April 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

On Monday Advocate Maselela Teffo, the lawyer for the third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, alleged Mncube had been assaulted several times while behind bars. 

Teffo told the court the most recent incident was when his client was allegedly assaulted by a correctional service officer with no name badge on April 12.

The state rebutted this, saying a doctor had examined him and found no visible injuries.

READ MORE :

Lawyer of Meyiwa murder accused plans to go to equality court over alleged assault

The third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility after several ...
News
4 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo lawyer exits as cop starts testifying

Sgt Thabo Mosia created a sketch plan and took photos of the crime scene shortly after the 2014 murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
News
23 hours ago

Hat, booze, bullet hole and walking stick: Senzo crime scene cop lists evidence

Sgt Thabo Mosia took the stand in the Pretoria high court on Monday, day one of former Bafana goalkeeper’s murder trial
News
16 hours ago

Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, being instructed to leave court

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer says she respects the court's decision.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago
