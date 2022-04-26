WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

On Monday Advocate Maselela Teffo, the lawyer for the third accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, alleged Mncube had been assaulted several times while behind bars.

Teffo told the court the most recent incident was when his client was allegedly assaulted by a correctional service officer with no name badge on April 12.

The state rebutted this, saying a doctor had examined him and found no visible injuries.