SA’s ‘cricket nomad’ refuses to give up on Ukraine

His journey began as a player in SA, his home country, where he became a respected opening batter on the club scene in the Western Cape before spending more than a decade playing league cricket in the UK. By his own admission, he was never talented enough to turn pro.

“My biggest problem was that I got nervous when playing against big names and would spend the whole week worrying before a match.”

But he was a natural coach, able to empathise with players who required a softer touch to make the most of their abilities.

He cut his teeth at the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University, and grew under the wing of former Proteas coach Bob Woolmer at Avendale Cricket Club.

He coached in Amsterdam and Glasgow before being appointed CEO of Cricket Kenya in 2014. After a year in East Africa, Olivier moved to Dubai and founded his own academy, inviting household names such as Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes as guest coaches. In 2017, he partnered with Indian spinner Ravichandran Aswhin in setting up the Gen-Next Kings’ Cricket Academy while also serving as director of cricket at one of the city’s top private schools.

Outwardly he was thriving. He received a healthy salary and had an apartment in the affluent Dubai Marina. But years of endless graft had taken its toll. He needed a break from the heat and went in search of a country with an abundance of snow and an absence of cricket.

Fateful mistake

“Ukraine was a mistake,” Olivier said.

“I went to Kyiv but for some reason I thought the city was in Slovakia. I only found out when I went to the Slovakian embassy to get my visa. That shows how I never had a set idea of what I was doing.”

His first trip lasted five days, but he was instantly hooked. Knee-deep snow, cobblestoned roads, museums, ballet recitals and an old-world European charm was the exact cocktail Olivier had been searching for.

“I remember feeling like I’d found my home,” he said. “I fell in love with the city. The food, the buildings, even the smell. I can’t explain it. Kyiv had me.”

It is at this point in the conversation that Olivier takes a rare contemplative pause. He’s in a coffee shop in Zagreb, Croatia, about 1,500km from the city that stole his heart and Putin has tried to steal with violence.

Across the road is a police station where Olivier will apply for a humanitarian visa that will allow him to live and work in the country.

“I don’t think I’ll ever go back to Kyiv,” he said mournfully.

“Ukraine will never be the same again.”