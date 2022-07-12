×

Limpopo police open inquest into death of man who binge drank a bottle of Jägermeister

12 July 2022 - 13:25
He was a competitor in a drinking competition in which the winner, who could consume the entire bottle of Jagermeister within a specified time, would win R200 cash. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Axel Bueckert

The police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, have opened an inquest into the death of a man who collapsed after taking part in a drinking competition. 

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident of apparent misuse of alcohol took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashamba village. 

Mojapelo said the patrons allegedly participated in a contest in which the person who could consume an entire bottle of Jägermeister, within a specified time, would win R200 cash.

“One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead,” Mojapelo said. 

