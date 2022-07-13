×

South Africa

WATCH | TimesLIVE Video wins in prestigious global competition for Lindani Myeni series

13 July 2022 - 16:14 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Widowed Lindsay Myeni carries her six-month-old baby, Nandi Lindeni, at her husband's eSikhawini home in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Emile Bosch
Image: Emile Bosch

TimesLIVE’s video series documenting the life of Lindani Myeni has won the Best Use of Online Video category at the World Association of News Publishers Awards. 

The video series examines the life of Myeni, who was killed in a police shooting in Hawaii in April 2021. 

Journalists Emile Bosch, Anthony Molyneaux and Orrin Singh returned to the village where Myeni was born, spoke to those who knew him before his passing and ended with an explainer video examining the day of his shooting. 

“This in-depth feature provided answers while posing further questions — with the aim of intriguing and engaging the public through the use of different mediums of storytelling — into the life and death of Lindani Myeni,” the World Association of News Publishers noted. 

“A heartbreaking and important story told in an engaging, clever and modern digital way. The four-part documentary series goes in-depth, but it never gets boring. Beautiful and crystal-clear pictures, impressive drone photography and good use of music and sounds draw you into the story. You get to know the 29-year-old before the dramatic climax comes at the end,” the judges noted. 

‘We all knew you were innocent' — New footage of Lindani Myeni’s death opens old wounds

"They feared your golden skin," said Lindsay Myeni.
News
1 year ago

Senior TimesLIVE video journalist Molyneaux explained the thinking behind the project. 

“We went to find out who Lindani was by travelling to his home village in KZN, where we spoke with his friends and family,” he said.

“By using the released police body-camera footage and maps, we detailed exactly how Lindani was shot and killed by police in 2021. It is a strange and tragic story, but we thank Lindani’s loved ones for giving us their time and input. We are happy that we could shed some light on Lindani’s life as a son, friend, rugby player and father.”

Meanwhile, Singh spoke of the challenges the team faced, including speaking to devastated family members. 

“It was heartbreaking sitting through a one-hour interview with his widowed wife, Lindsay, as she recalled the final hours building up to his death on April 14 2021,” he said.

“Lindsay told us that when they lived in Denver, Lindani was arrested for just walking down the street. He was a man of African origin in the US, looking to make a difference in a flawed system. The murder of George Floyd at the hands of police just a year earlier had resonated with Lindani and he would often post on social media about how people needed to be treated equally.”

He added: “One cannot condone the attack on any law enforcement officer, but no-one can truly know what inner conflict Lindani was battling during those final minutes of his life.”

The series will now enter the Digital Media Awards Worldwide, which will conclude with a ceremony in Spain in September. 

Watch the full series below.

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal bloodline

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2: Love of the game

INVESTIGATION: Mapping how US police killed South African Lindani Myeni

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 4: A tainted fairytale

