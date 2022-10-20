South Africa

Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from Bokgabo Poo's family

20 October 2022 - 13:43
Pastor Paseka (Mboro) Motsoeneng of Incredible Happenings Ministries.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Community members of Wattville, Ekurhuleni, chased away self-proclaimed “Prophet Mboro” when he visited Bokgabo Poo's family this week. 

Paseka Motsoeneng, of Incredible Happenings Ministries, was accused of failing to respect the family when he went to pay his respects and appeared to praise the family of the girl's alleged killer, Ntokozo Zikhali.

They are the kind of family that tithe a lot of money at his church.
Bokgabo's family recounting Prophet Mboro's conversation with them about the alleged murderer.

On Monday he came to the house. He said he came to offer condolences and requested to see the mother privately. She told him she was feeling overwhelmed and he forced her to talk to him," said Lebo Mokgako, Bokgabo's aunt.

“The family had to intervene and asked him to give us space.

“The following day he came back and said he was in the area and thought he would pop by. He said Bokgabo was a sweet, free and powerful spirit, and he wanted to pray with the family for her spirit. The family declined and said it was not yet time because we were not even sure of burial arrangements.

“He said Ntokozo was his spiritual son and he knew the family well as they were the type of family that tithed a lot of money at his church.

“According to him, Ntokozo and his family hadn't been to the church for about six months and the tithe was badly affected,” said Mokgako.

She added that Mboro mentioned it was a pity he “only got hold of him at a time like this”.

“What also upset the family was that he wanted to sponsor the supporters with cars to go to the court. We said we were comfortable walking [for 10 minutes].

“The family called on community members to clarify where he had spoken to them and [told them] they were happy with the arrangements.

“That's when the community chased him away and he changed his tune and distanced himself from Ntokozo,” Mokgako said.

Mboro denied referring to the accused as his spiritual son.

“The family welcomed me warmly and I had a brief conversation with the mother to warn her that if something like this is being done to a person it means they are going to turn them into spiritual zombies.

“She said I should come back the next day, but then the grandmother changed her mind. We were supposed to have prayer and no one came,” he said.

Mboro confirmed Zikhali's family had stopped attending his church. 

Of the 30-year-old, Mboro said: “He's not my spiritual son, he just came a few times.” 

