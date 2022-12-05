A Durban man returning from his company year-end party was killed when he was hit by vehicles, apparently while trying to escape robbers during the early hours of Sunday.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the man and the alleged robber were both run over on the M41 near Umhlanga, north of Durban.
“Passing motorists contacted Rusa at about 1.41am requesting immediate assistance after several vehicles drove over a pedestrian,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
“Rusa members were dispatched to the scene and on arrival discovered the bodies of two men about 30m apart.”
A member of the public told reaction officers that the victim was a friend.
“The two attended their company year-end function in Umhlanga. They were returning home when they were dropped off on the M41 in the vicinity of Umhlanga after the vehicle they were travelling in experienced mechanical failure,” Balram said.
Durban man dies after being hit by cars while 'fleeing robbers'
WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN
“The two men were approached by four suspects who attempted to rob them. The victims fled in different directions while being pursued by their attackers. His friend and one of the suspects were run over in the process. Multiple vehicles thereafter drove over the victim.”
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said both men were not yet identified.
“The Durban North police are investigating two counts of culpable homicide after two lifeless bodies were found lying on the M41 road in Umhlanga in the early hours of Sunday,” he said.
“The bodies seemed to have been run over by several vehicles. Circumstances around the incident is subject to police investigation.”
