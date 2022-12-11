‘I’m hoping someone wakes me and it’s all been a terrible dream’: Jukskei River tragedy survivors speak
11 December 2022 - 00:02 By Belinda Pheto and Phathu Luvhengo
When Zikhona Rengoe saw a huge wave of water heading down the Jukskei River she thought she was safe because she was on the bank. But seconds later the water engulfed her, ripping her three-month-old daughter from her arms...
‘I’m hoping someone wakes me and it’s all been a terrible dream’: Jukskei River tragedy survivors speak
When Zikhona Rengoe saw a huge wave of water heading down the Jukskei River she thought she was safe because she was on the bank. But seconds later the water engulfed her, ripping her three-month-old daughter from her arms...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos