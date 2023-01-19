South Africa

Zuma to appeal order exempting Ramaphosa from private prosecution

19 January 2023 - 13:49
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.

On Monday, the Johannesburg high court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict prohibiting further steps by Zuma in his private prosecution of the president. It will remain in place pending the outcome of Ramaphosa’s main application — the lawfulness of the prosecution — on May 18.

Zuma, as the private prosecutor, appeared in the same court on Thursday, flanked by lawyers Dali Mpofu and Zandile Mshololo, who will assist him.

Zuma was earlier granted a nolle prosequi certificate to privately prosecute senior prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. He says they leaked confidential medical records related to the arms deal case. The former president accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory to their “crime” as he did not take action against them.

Decision on legality of Zuma's prosecution of Ramaphosa set for May

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application on whether or not his private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma is lawful will be heard on May 17 ...
News
23 hours ago

The National Prosecuting Authority previously indicated that the nolle prosequi certificate did not include Ramaphosa.

The private prosecution case was postponed to May 26.

TimesLIVE

