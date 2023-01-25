South Africa

Woman decapitated in crash on Durban's notorious N2 freeway

25 January 2023 - 10:22
The area surrounding Durban's Spaghetti Junction has become a crime and accident hotspot.
The area surrounding Durban's Spaghetti Junction has become a crime and accident hotspot.
Image: Supplied

Another life has been claimed at a notorious accident and crime hotspot on Durban’s N2 freeway.

The stretch of road near Chesterville and the Spaghetti Junction interchange has been the scene of several incidents recently.

At about 10pm on Tuesday, paramedics attended to a gruesome scene after two vehicles collided there, leaving a woman decapitated.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said both vehicles overturned.

“An occupant of one of the vehicles, a female aged about 30, suffered a decapitation and was declared dead,” he said.

Four others, including two children, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were treated on the scene.

Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban

A late night protest on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres ...
News
1 month ago

Last month, a late-night protest in the vicinity resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres strewn across the road. Two vehicles collided while trying to avoid the obstruction.

Two months ago, an elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee robbers near Chesterville.

Before that, a woman was forced to stop after encountering rocks near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks. She was shot in the leg during the ambush. An off-duty Fidelity security manager stopped to assist.

In another incident, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the South African Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction. He had to hide in bushes next to the N2 when he came under attack.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Baby survives, mother killed in N3 highway horror crash

An eight-month-old baby is in a serious condition after surviving a horrific crash on the N3 highway which claimed her mother’s life.
News
1 day ago

Two pedestrians killed on Durban’s M19 highway

Two pedestrians have been killed within a kilometre of each other on Durban’s M19 highway.
News
2 days ago

KZN motorist murdered after running out of fuel on N2 highway

A motorist who ran out of fuel on the N2 north of Durban was allegedly shot dead by robbers on Saturday evening.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials