Another life has been claimed at a notorious accident and crime hotspot on Durban’s N2 freeway.
The stretch of road near Chesterville and the Spaghetti Junction interchange has been the scene of several incidents recently.
At about 10pm on Tuesday, paramedics attended to a gruesome scene after two vehicles collided there, leaving a woman decapitated.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said both vehicles overturned.
“An occupant of one of the vehicles, a female aged about 30, suffered a decapitation and was declared dead,” he said.
Four others, including two children, suffered minor to moderate injuries and were treated on the scene.
Woman decapitated in crash on Durban's notorious N2 freeway
Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban
Last month, a late-night protest in the vicinity resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres strewn across the road. Two vehicles collided while trying to avoid the obstruction.
Two months ago, an elderly man was killed by a passing car while trying to flee robbers near Chesterville.
Before that, a woman was forced to stop after encountering rocks near Spaghetti Junction, an interchange which has been the scene of several accidents and attacks. She was shot in the leg during the ambush. An off-duty Fidelity security manager stopped to assist.
In another incident, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the South African Medical Association, was on his way home from King Shaka International Airport when he experienced car trouble near Spaghetti Junction. He had to hide in bushes next to the N2 when he came under attack.
