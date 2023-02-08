South Africa

British Airways in code-share partnership with SA’s Airlink

08 February 2023 - 16:46
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
British Airways and South Africa's Airlink codeshare tickets are available to book for travel from February 15. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

British Airways has announced a code-share partnership with South Africa’s Airlink.

It said this would improve connectivity between the UK, Europe, North America and more than 15 destinations in Southern Africa.

British Airways said with bases in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, Airlink is a premium regional airline with a wide-reaching network of cities in 14 countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

“The agreement means British Airways’ customers travelling, for example, from Cape Town or Johannesburg to, or transiting through, London (or vice versa) will be able to connect to their final destination on a single ticket. 

“This will offer more choice and flexibility for those travelling from one of 18 towns and cities, such as Windhoek in Namibia and Durban in South Africa,” the airline said.

British Airways flies twice daily between Johannesburg and London Heathrow, twice daily between Cape Town and London Heathrow and three times per week between Cape Town and London Gatwick.

Shuttered SA airline Comair sues Boeing over 737 MAX purchases

Shuttered South African airline Comair sued Boeing for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and is seeking damages of at least $83m ...
News
6 hours ago

It said members of its loyalty programme, the Executive Club, can earn Avios when flying on Airlink flights on a British Airways’ code-share journey. Avios is the programme’s currency, which can be used as part-payment towards reward flights or upgrades, as well as hotel stays, car hire and others.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of network and alliances, said: “Our flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg continue to be as popular as ever with our customers, so we’re pleased to open up more options in the Southern African region.”

Airlink’s CEO and MD Rodger Foster said the marriage of the two networks would benefit both airlines’ customers, giving them even more choice with a wide range of itinerary options and connectivity possibilities.

In total, 18 destinations are available as code-share options when travelling from Heathrow via Johannesburg and Cape Town. Examples include:

  • London Heathrow to Durban via Johannesburg;
  • London Heathrow to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) via Cape Town or Johannesburg;
  • London Heathrow to Skukuza via Cape Town or Johannesburg;
  • London Heathrow to Windhoek via Cape Town or Johannesburg; and
  • London Heathrow to Walvis Bay, Namibia, via Cape Town or Johannesburg 

Codeshare tickets are now available to book on ba.com, for travel from February 15 onwards.

The airlines said other Southern Africa destinations are pending government approval and might join the code-share agreement at a later date.

