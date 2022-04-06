×

South Africa

Direct flights between Durban and Zimbabwe take off

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 April 2022 - 11:32
This is Airlink’s third direct route from Zimbabwe’s capital city Harare, along with Johannesburg and Cape Town, and it will operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Image: supplied

Direct flights between Durban and Zimbabwe took off on Tuesday.

Airlink’s Embraer ERJ135 regional jet was welcomed with a water salute as it touched down at King Shaka International Airport.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay said the new route would boost tourism.

“This new route will improve leisure and business travel, which, in turn, will help our tourism sector’s recovery from the devastation of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions under which it has had to labour for so long. The air route opens the door to an altogether new era of air-based trade between Durban and its surrounds and Harare.”

Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster underscored the commercial and tourism importance of Durban and Harare, which were important Airlink markets.

“We believe our new service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities, as well as the province and Zimbabwe. Non-stop flights are popular, because they are more convenient and save time for travellers,” he said.

This is Airlink’s third direct route from Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, along with Johannesburg and Cape Town, and it will operate flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Zimbabwe is one of SA’s main trading partners. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, SA’s exports to Zimbabwe in November 2021 increased by 10.6% year-on-year to R3.87bn, while imports from its neighbour increased by 85.8% to R290m.

Speaking on behalf of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, councillor Msizi Mabaso said the new route was set to open more opportunities for travel within the African continent.

“Such routes contribute to our goals of facilitating more intra-Africa trade opportunities as it makes it easier to travel for business and pleasure,” said Mabaso.

Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone CEO and Durban Direct co-chairperson Hamish Erskine said King Shaka International Airport was the fastest recovering international airport in the country, achieving 49% of its pre-Covid-19 passenger throughput in the year to date.

Airlink’s new Durban-Harare route will help speed up this recovery.

TimesLIVE

