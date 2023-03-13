South Africa

Two killed, six injured in KZN crash

13 March 2023 - 09:25 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
One person died and five were injured when two vehicles collided on the N2 near Umtwentweni in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed and six seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the M35 in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services said the incident took place before midnight near the Folweni area. 

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles had collided and two people had died at the scene. 

McKenzie said they treated six people with serious injuries before transporting them to hospital. 

“The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage,” said McKenzie, adding police will investigate. 

In another incident, one person was killed when two vehicles collided head-on, causing one to overturn on the N2 near Umtentweni on the south coast on Sunday. 

KwaZulu-Natal ambulance services said when emergency services arrived, they found one vehicle had overturned, left the road and came to a stop 10m down an embankment.

One person died at the scene. 

“Paramedics found five patients had sustained serious injuries. With assistance from Ray Nkonyeni fire and rescue services, paramedics from multiple services stabilised and hoisted the patients up the embankment using specialised equipment,” said the private emergency unit. 

The patients were transported to hospital.

