South Africa

More than 50 rhino horns stolen from North West Parks Board vault

27 June 2023 - 13:33
A business burglary case has been opened, with the Hawks investigating. Stock photo.
A business burglary case has been opened, with the Hawks investigating. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/simoneemanphotography

About 51 rhino horns were reported stolen from the North West Parks Board's main vault in Mahikeng on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said a business burglary case had been opened.

“It is being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks],” Mokgwabone said.

Hawks spokesperson in the province, Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula, confirmed the unit had taken on the case.

DA MP Dave Bryant said it is alleged alarms were disabled and security cameras removed, allowing the thieves to execute their crime unhindered.

Ex-field rangers among 16 bust for 'laundering money from illegal rhino horn dealing'

The Hawks have arrested 16 people, including two former field rangers, for allegedly laundering money linked to illegal rhino horn dealing in ...
News
3 weeks ago

He said it was hard to believe the operation could have been conducted without sophisticated knowledge and involvement of insiders, and called for immediate polygraph testing of staff.

“It is now essential that all efforts are made to intercept the stolen horn before it leaves SA shores and catch those responsible.”

Bryant said of the horns stolen, 14 were large specimens, while the remaining horns were obtained during dehorning operations.

He urged environment minister Barbara Creecy to take immediate action to address the security breach and ensure the safety of South Africa's valuable rhino horn stockpiles.

“We call upon the minister to provide transparency on the incident, including a comprehensive account of the steps being taken to recover the stolen horns and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

How SANParks’ K9 anti-poaching unit is reducing poaching in national parks

For the past 13 years, poaching has changed the nature conservation-orientated person into a soldier.
News
6 days ago

SA ranks in top 20 countries with most endangered species

African penguins face the threat of extinction in the next decade
Science
1 month ago

'Oh s**t!': ranger's desperate fight with a 3.5m croc

Mark Montgomery barely had time to swear. A split-second after spotting a giant crocodile in the river, he was in its jaws and underwater.
News
1 month ago

Horns of a dilemma: Fate of an eighth of the world’s white rhinos to be decided this week

Online auction for Platinum Rhino ranch, home to about 2,000 of the animals, fails to attract any firm bids
News
1 month ago

Slain chief Mnisi was to be prosecuted as middleman in rhino poaching syndicate

The NPA’s case against Clyde Mnisi.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Engineer ‘vying for Eskom top job’ says power blackout is not likely South Africa
  2. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  3. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  4. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  5. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula